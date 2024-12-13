Newly installed transformer in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to illuminate region more brightly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Ongoing repair work has been completed at the 154/110/35-kilovolt "Arpachay" substation in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports via the State Energy Service of the autonomous republic.

According to the service, a new voltage transformer has been installed at the substation.

The service also noted that a new 35-kilovolt voltage transformer has been installed to ensure accurate electricity measurement at the substation.

