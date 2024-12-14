KazMunayGas details stake in wind farm project with TotalEnergies (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The share of KazMunayGas National Company in the project of the Mirny wind farm will be 20 percent, an informed source from KazMunayGas told Trend.

The source states that KazMunayGas will determine the volume of its own investments after the project financing scheme receives final approval. At the same time, the total volume of investments will be about $1.3 billion.

Based on KazMunayGas data, the project is currently at the design stage.

"Completion of construction is scheduled for the end of 2028," the source added.

The information also emphasized that at the moment KazMunayGas is not considering participation in renewable energy projects outside Kazakhstan.

To note, the construction of the wind power plant "Mirny" with a capacity of 1 GW in the Zhambyl region is carried out jointly with the French company TotalEnergies Renewables. This project will create up to 250 permanent jobs and about 2,000 temporary jobs in Kazakhstan during the construction period.