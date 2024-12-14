Baku Initiative Group collaborates with prominent researchers in decolonization studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has signed five memoranda this year, and we are closely cooperating with foreign researchers and think tanks in the field of decolonization, the executive director of BIG Abbas Abbasov said during the presentation of the group's large-scale report on the occasion of Decolonization Day, Trend reports.

He stated that two authoritative reports have been prepared by foreign researchers in this case.

“One of the objectives of the study is to show readers that despite the same administration and legislation, mainland France is very different from the overseas territories, and the French government has a deliberate policy of discrimination in this regard.

By concentrating on key economic indicators such as income levels, economic structure, external debt, imports and exports, energy production, and infrastructure, this study presents the different opportunities and challenges faced by each region,” Abbasov noted.