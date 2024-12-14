Azerbaijan, Tajikistan continue cooperation in fight against corruption (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A round table was held in a virtual format on the topic "Fighting Corruption: the Importance of Preventive Measures" as part of the implementation of the "Cooperation Program for 2024-2025," signed on November 23, 2023, in Baku between the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and the Director of the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulaimon Sultonzoda, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

It is noted that the event was attended by a delegation consisting of the senior prosecutor of the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ziya Hajiyev and the prosecutor of the Department of Preventive Measures and Investigation Orkhan Huseynov.

The Main Directorate provided the event participants with detailed information about its activities and the results it has achieved in the fight against corruption.

Representatives of the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption of Tajikistan noted that using the positive experience of our country, an analogue of the contact center "161 - hotline" of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General was created.

The participants then made presentations on the topic and exchanged opinions.