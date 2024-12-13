Axpo and partners begin construction of green hydrogen plant in Bürglen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Axpo, together with its partners Schätzle AG, EWA-Energie Uri, and SGV Holding AG (Schifffahrtsgesellschaft Vierwaldstättersee), has officially begun construction on a state-of-the-art hydrogen production plant, Trend reports via Axpo.

The project, led by H2Uri — a joint venture of the four partners — is situated adjacent to the EWA-Energie Uri hydropower plant in Bürglen, Switzerland.

The plant will utilize green electricity from the hydropower facility to produce up to 260 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, eliminating the need for over one million litres of diesel. Among its applications, the green hydrogen will power the passenger vessel Saphir on Lake Lucerne, marking a significant step toward sustainable transport solutions.

H2Uri shareholder Schätzle AG, which operates an Avia hydrogen refuelling station in central Switzerland, will also procure green hydrogen from the plant. Axpo and its partners aim to commission the facility as early as next year, reinforcing Switzerland’s energy security and promoting a sustainable energy mix.

In addition to the Bürglen project, Axpo is advancing other hydrogen initiatives. The company is set to start construction in 2025 on another green hydrogen plant at Wildegg-Brugg in Aargau, following delays in the permitting process.

These projects highlight Axpo’s commitment to decarbonization and its role in fostering innovation in renewable energy both locally and internationally.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn