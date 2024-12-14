Offshore oil workers evacuated from platforms amid harsh weather conditions - SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The security measures have been strengthened at production sites of SOCAR Azneft due to a sharp change in weather conditions, windy and unstable weather on the territory of the country, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the execution of hazardous works was limited, and appropriate measures were taken to protect the health of workers within the framework of labor standards.

Moreover, educational work is being carried out in all sectors, and the evacuation of a number of production facilities located in the sea has been carried out.

The situation is under control.