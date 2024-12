BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Turkish embassy in Syria will start its work from tomorrow, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"The Assad regime turned away from the processes that we wanted to initiate. We sincerely addressed them, we had no conditions," the minister said.

Hakan Fidan noted that there is now a national government in Syria.

"They do not recognize the YPG or any other forces. There are taking back their land, their sovereignty," he added.