Nizami Ganjavi Center co-partners with Imperial Springs International Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Imperial Springs International Forum has taken place in Madrid with the official co-partnership of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), a source in the center told Trend.

The event gathered over 100 political leaders and international experts from over 40 countries, including former heads of state and government, as well as representatives of international organizations, who participated.

The opening ceremony featured a speech by the President of China, Xi Jinping.

"The world more than ever needs a commitment to the fundamental values and core principles of multilateralism," he said in the speech.

The forum held sessions on topics such as "Expanding global cooperation: shaping a common future for humanity," "Financing development for the full realization of the Sustainable Development Goals," "Global strategic stability," and "The Pact for the Future and COP29".

The NGIC was represented by co-chair Ismail Serageldin, former Latvian president Valdis Zatlers, former Bulgarian presidents Petar Stoyanov and Rosen Plevneliev, former Serbian president Boris Tadic, former Bosnian and Herzegovinian president Mladen Ivanic, former Croatian president Ivo Josipovic, former Montenegrin president Filip Vujanovic, permanent representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN and former prime minister Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Moldovan prime minister Kirill Gaburich, former Belgian prime minister Yves Leterme, former deputy prime minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, the 77th President of the UN General Assembly Chaba Korosi, the 73rd President of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, and UNESCO Honorary Ambassador Hedva Ser.

To note, the Imperial Springs Forum has been functioning as a high-level platform promoting mutual understanding and cooperation on global issues since 2014.

