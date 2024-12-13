KapitalBank Uzbekistan gearing up to spread its wings in Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. KapitalBank Uzbekistan's head of business technology support, Denis Kohaev, stated that the bank's goal is to upgrade current ATMs and install 3,000 new ones.

In an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the 8th International Banking Forum in Azerbaijan's Baku, Kohaev shared the bank’s plans and future focuses.

"KapitalBank is the largest private bank in the country. Currently, our focus is on Central Asia and further development within Uzbekistan. We have ambitious plans in Uzbekistan, primarily focused on enhancing the banking infrastructure, particularly the ATM network. The bank currently operates over a thousand ATMs, mainly cash-out devices.

However, the current landscape demands that ATMs offer more comprehensive functionality to provide better services to clients. In addition to standard operations like cash withdrawal, customers need services such as currency exchange, loan repayments, and card replenishment. Despite the growth of cashless payments, cash remains in high demand in Uzbekistan. Therefore, we plan to transition to recycler ATMs, which can not only dispense but also accept cash. Our goal is to increase the number of ATMs from 1,800 to 3,000 units and modernize existing machines, which will significantly improve customer service," Kohaev said.

Kohayev also pointed out that there's a clear connection between the rise in clients and the caliber of services on offer.

"To maintain a high level of service, we are expanding the ATM network. This helps alleviate pressure on bank branches, improves in-branch service quality, and enhances customer loyalty. As for regional development in Central Asia, we are actively collaborating with neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

We cooperate with local banks, support each other, and implement joint projects for the convenience of citizens. While opening branches outside Uzbekistan is not currently planned, we are focused on strengthening our partnerships," Kohaev added.