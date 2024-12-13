Kazakhstan, Italy forge path for greener aviation future - trade association president (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Kazakhstan’s KazMunaiGas Aereo and Italy’s Maire Tecnimont have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marking a significant step in advancing green energy solutions in Central Asia.

Marco Beretta, President of the Italo-Kazakh Trade Association (ACIK), spoke with Trend about the importance of this collaboration.

"Kazakhstan is uniquely positioned to lead in SAF production, thanks to its abundant resources and established industrial infrastructure. This partnership is a testament to Kazakhstan’s commitment to sustainable development and diversification of its economy," he said.

Beretta highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of the initiative. "Sustainable Aviation Fuel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% over its lifecycle. By focusing on SAF production, Kazakhstan not only addresses global sustainability challenges but also creates opportunities for significant foreign investment and job creation. This will stimulate growth in high-tech industries and strengthen the country’s green energy credentials," he noted.

The partnership will leverage Maire Tecnimont’s advanced biofuel technologies, which Beretta emphasized as a critical factor. "Italy brings cutting-edge expertise in biofuel production, and this collaboration ensures Kazakhstan can adopt the latest innovations. Joint research efforts will also help improve feedstock conversion and logistics efficiency," he explained.

Beretta also underscored the regional impact of the initiative. "Kazakhstan’s success in SAF production has the potential to inspire neighboring countries in Central Asia to pursue similar green energy solutions. This positions Kazakhstan as a leader in sustainable aviation, driving regional cooperation and innovation," he said.

Marco Beretta expressed optimism about the future of the partnership. "This collaboration showcases how international cooperation can pave the way for a sustainable future. It’s a significant milestone for both Kazakhstan and Italy, setting a benchmark for innovation in renewable energy and sustainable aviation".