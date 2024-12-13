Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Media tour organized to facilities created within framework of self-employment program in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 13 December 2024 22:19 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, December 13. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan organized another media tour of small farms created within the framework of the self-employment program for residents of the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports.

Journalists were provided with information on social support measures for residents who returned to their native land as part of the "Great Return" program

It was noted that 39 of the residents resettled in Fizuli have already been provided with assets within the framework of the self-employment program and have created small farms.

Program participants expressed satisfaction with the support they received to start small businesses.

