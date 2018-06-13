U.N. Yemen envoy 'extremely concerned' by military escalation

13 June 2018 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, called on the warring sides on Wednesday to avoid a battle for the port city of Hodeidah and return to the negotiating table, Reuters reports.

“I am extremely concerned about military escalation in #Hodeida & their humanitarian & political impact,” he said in a tweet. “We’re in contact with parties to avoid further escalation. We call on them to exercise restraint & engage with political efforts to spare Hodeida a military confrontation.”

