Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom

9 July 2019 01:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The drone has not achieved its targets,” a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

