Britain asks to join WTO procurement deal in latest Brexit step

6 June 2018 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Britain has officially applied to join the World Trade Organization’s government procurement agreement, a legal step it needs to take to maintain trading relationships after it leaves the European Union on March 29, 2019, Reuters reports.

Staying in the WTO is potentially important so that British companies can still bid for government work in the United States, European Union and Japan. Britain is a member of the agreement now only by virtue of its EU membership.

In letters published by the WTO on Tuesday, the EU and British ambassadors said Britain would make an offer on the degree to which it was willing to open its own procurement markets in return for continued membership.

The 46 countries in the agreement have liberalised access to each other’s markets, with an estimated $1.7 trillion annual spend. China is hoping to join, which could add a further incentive for membership.

British officials have previously said that rolling over membership of the agreement should be relatively easy, since there was an incentive for other members to retain their access to Britain’s procurement market, too. But any negotiation in the WTO can be an opportunity to make new demands.

A British trade official told Reuters in March that a draft offer had already been circulated, part of a strategy of trying to minimise the disruption of Brexit at the WTO.

The Geneva-based WTO is already in crisis because of a potential global trade war and a U.S. block on new judicial appointments.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said last year that Brexit was going to be “a bumpy road”, but just how bumpy would depend on many things, including negotiations with the EU.

British hopes for a smooth transition at the WTO have already been dashed by disagreement in agriculture, where major suppliers are unhappy with losing the flexibility they have enjoyed with the EU as one market of 28 countries.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told Reuters in Geneva on Monday that the agriculture question was still unresolved.

“There is no progress on agreeing the terms of Brexit (at the WTO),” she said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia’s FSB border troops out from Armenia?
Commentary 5 June 22:16
EU-Azerbaijan transportation co-op built on mutually beneficial terms: minister
Economy news 5 June 20:45
EU companies disclose 5 most needed reforms in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 June 20:06
Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature
ICT 5 June 18:06
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 5 June 17:35
Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe
Economy news 5 June 17:35
Azerbaijan intends to achieve full self-sufficiency in building materials
Economy news 5 June 15:36
Azerbaijan eyes to simplify issuance of work permits
Economy news 5 June 15:34
Pre-capitalization of Azerbaijani banking sector exceeds 300M manats
Economy news 5 June 14:09
Azerbaijan's trade with EU exceeds $5B in 5 months of 2018
Economy news 5 June 11:59
EU investments in Azerbaijan exceed $15 billion over past 5 years - Deputy Minister (PHOTO)
Economy news 5 June 11:11
EU expresses readiness to co-op with Central Asia
Europe 5 June 09:59
Israel participating in two large scale military drills in Europe
Israel 4 June 17:43
EU looks into extending dumping duties on Chinese bicycles
Europe 4 June 15:56
Vladimir Putin: Russia is not seeking to split Europe
Russia 4 June 12:16
Azerbaijan considers issue of cross-border data exchange between EU and EaP
ICT 4 June 10:41
China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights
China 4 June 09:49
EU must defend 'core' of Iran nuclear deal: Commission chief
Europe 3 June 00:01