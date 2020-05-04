Italy's daily new deaths from COVID-19 drop to 174, lowest since March 10

The new deaths from COVID-19 in Italy over the past 24 hours fell to 174 on Sunday, the lowest level since the start of the national lockdown on March 10, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Italy's Ministry of Health said Sunday that the daily new deaths pushed the country's death toll to 28,884.

The lowest daily deaths in nearly two months comes on the eve of the easing of the eight-week lockdown on Monday. The last time the figure so low was registered on March 10, the first day of the lockdown, when 168 people died from the disease.

Sunday's low daily deaths came after the 474 deaths over the previous 24 hours, a spike compared to recent trends and the highest one-day toll since April 21.

Other figures also reinforced the positive trend. The number of positive cases in Italy decreased by 525, while recovered patients rose by 1,740.

The number of patients in intensive care units reported Sunday was 1,501, a total of 38 fewer than the day before, continuing a four-week downward trend. The number of hospitalizations was down by 115 to 17,242, while those recovering with symptoms at home dropped by 372 to 81,436.