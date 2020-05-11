The Netherlands reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths in two months

The decline in the number of daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands continued with a death toll of 16 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of deaths since Sunday is the lowest daily toll since the 15 reported deaths on March 18. The total of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country now is 5,456.

"Not all of the reported hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours," the RIVM added, however.

The number of positive tested persons for COVID-19 rose by 161 to a total of 42,788, compared with 245 on Sunday. The number of people who are or were admitted to hospitals with the novel coronavirus increased by 36 to a total of 11,343, compared with 22 on Sunday.

"The figures are in line with the impression that the measures are working," the RIVM stated, adding "Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here."