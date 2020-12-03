France reports 14,064 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths

France reported on Wednesday 14,064 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 8,083 a day before, while pressure on the hospital system continued to ease, according to data released by health authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stood at 2,224,635, the fifth highest tally in the world.

Hospital admissions dropped by 626 to 27,013, while the number of people who required life support stood at 3,488, a single-day decrease of 117, consolidating a downward trend reported since mid-November.

As of Wednesday, some 53,816 people have died from the disease, up by 310 in one day.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 26, there were 213 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 49 of them were in clinical trials.