Brexit trade deal marathon heads to the finish line

Europe 24 December 2020 04:51 (UTC+04:00)
Brexit trade deal marathon heads to the finish line

Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement on Wednesday, raising hopes that they were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year’s Day, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A senior British government source said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to do a trade deal with the EU, after media reports said the agreement had already been done, just over a week before Britain completes its journey out of the bloc.

But there was no official confirmation from either side that the months of negotiations had reached a conclusion.

A source at the EU’s executive Commission said talks were still under way - though in their “final stages” - and one EU official cautioned against excluding the risk of a “no deal” scenario on Jan. 1.

Another British government source was also cautious, saying: “Negotiations are ongoing.”

Still, three diplomatic sources in the bloc told Reuters that member states had started to prepare their procedure to implement any deal from Jan. 1, if one was agreed.

Since formally leaving the EU on Jan. 31, the United Kingdom has been negotiating a free trade deal with the 27-member bloc in an attempt to ease its exit from the EU’s single market and customs union at the end of this year.

An accord would ensure that the goods trade that makes up half of annual EU-UK commerce, worth nearly a trillion dollars in all, remains free of tariffs and quotas.

One senior EU diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a provisional application of the deal with effect from Jan. 1 would need to be approved by member states because there was not enough time for the European Parliament to ratify it.

Much earlier in the day, British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said two significant issues - fishing and competition - still remained to be resolved and that there had not been sufficient progress for a deal.

However, a French official told Reuters that the British had made “huge concessions” in negotiations over the past 48 hours, mostly on access to fishing in its waters.

The European Commission declined to comment.

Sterling jumped more than 1.1% against the dollar on perceived prospects of a deal while bond yields rose, and prices fell, in Britain, Europe and the United States.

DEAL TIME?

The United Kingdom casts off into the unknown on Dec. 31 after a stormy 48-year liaison with the Franco-German-led project that sought to bind the ruined nations of post-World War Two Europe into a global power.

The scale of potential Brexit disruption has been laid bare since France closed its borders to Britain for 48 hours citing a new coronavirus variant, stranding thousands of furious European truckers in southern England and disrupting food supplies.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the gap on one of the most emotive issues - how much fish EU boats could catch in British waters - was still wide.

But he told the national broadcaster RTE: “I think, given the progress that has been made, that there should be a deal ... A ‘no-deal’ would be an appalling shock to the economic system on top of COVID-19.”

Ultimately, any decision on a deal will be political. At the heart of the talks have been two competing ideologies.

Johnson, the face of Britain’s 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU, has long said he cannot accept any deal that does not respect the country’s sovereignty, a goal that was at the heart of his election last year.

But the EU is equally determined to protect its lucrative single market and wants to prevent London securing what it considers to be the best of both worlds - preferential market access with the advantage of setting its own rules.

This was played out in two issues - so-called level playing field guarantees and fisheries.

The “level playing field” is trade jargon for ensuring fair competition. EU leaders have long feared that after Brexit, the United Kingdom could ease regulation to undercut competitors and thus gouge EU market share. Enforcement is a key issue.

The two sides are also haggling over just how much EU fishing boats can catch in Britain’s waters: essentially how many sole, sand eels and mackerel boats from EU member states can haul in per year, and when and how to renew such agreements.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerenergy company opens tender to buy spare parts for vehicles
Azerenergy company opens tender to buy spare parts for vehicles
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture opens tender for purchase of plant protection products
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture opens tender for purchase of plant protection products
Azerbaijan's Baku Transport Agency to engage rampant-related services via tender
Azerbaijan's Baku Transport Agency to engage rampant-related services via tender
Loading Bars
Latest
Nearly 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 1 million administered - U.S. CDC US 05:29
Brexit trade deal marathon heads to the finish line Europe 04:51
France reports another 14,929 coronavirus cases Europe 04:13
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday Arab World 03:28
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli and Zangilan districts (PHOTO) Politics 03:12
UK records highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths since end of April Europe 02:49
Israel detects 4 infections with new COVID-19 strain Israel 02:12
Trump vetoes major defense bill, despite strong backing in Congress US 01:29
WHO reports over 570,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 00:55
Turkey-Indonesia have huge trade potential: FM Cavushoglu Turkey 00:22
Human factor plays important role in combating and preventing cyber threats ICT 00:21
International Association of Georgian Doctors established Georgia 00:18
Kazakhstan sends 100 mobile medical ventilators to Tajikistan Kazakhstan 00:16
Golestan exports fall to $80 million in 9 months Business 00:09
Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony next year to be simplified due to COVID-19 Other News 23 December 23:33
China, Ukraine to deepen Belt and Road cooperation Other News 23 December 22:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 23 December 22:16
Georgia ranks first in aid per capita from donor international organizations during pandemic Business 23 December 21:38
Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 mark, reports WHO Other News 23 December 21:18
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR hosts 44th Conference of Industry Advisory Panel of Energy Charter Oil&Gas 23 December 20:55
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about developing potential of life-insurance Finance 23 December 20:24
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan greatly increases Finance 23 December 20:09
Most of Azerbaijan's cargo transited to Iran accounts for timber Business 23 December 20:01
Azerbaijan discloses winner of tender for purchase of ICT equipment for state committee Business 23 December 19:33
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss development of SMEs in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 23 December 19:32
Export from Russia’s Voronezh to Azerbaijan may increase in coming years Business 23 December 19:25
Process of recovery boosted at Georgian Hualing Free Industrial Zone Business 23 December 19:18
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 26 Oil&Gas 23 December 19:06
Prolonged COVID-19 spread could weaken financial stability in Georgia Business 23 December 19:03
Iran's NICICO discloses its production data Business 23 December 19:01
Production of fruits and berries increases in Azerbaijan Business 23 December 18:59
Providing water supply to regions remains one of main tasks in Georgia Business 23 December 18:41
Fiscal support remains significant driver of recovery in 2020 in Georgia Business 23 December 18:31
Potential GDP expected to decline in Georgia - IMF Business 23 December 18:14
Luke Coffey names ways to expand co-op between Azerbaijan and US Politics 23 December 18:03
Use of e-signature in Azerbaijan's Internet sector to reach 100 percent ICT 23 December 18:02
Iran increases production at joint oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 23 December 18:00
Devaluation of national currency in Georgia to accelerate - TBC Group Business 23 December 17:55
Georgian Galt & Taggart expects growth in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and construction Business 23 December 17:54
Azerbaijan to introduce compulsory health insurance system in 36 cities and districts Society 23 December 17:54
Expanding of first digital bank Space of Georgia in Germany postponed till 2021 Business 23 December 17:53
Georgian to reconsider tax breaks - PM Finance 23 December 17:53
Georgia should begin privatization of state-owned enterprises Business 23 December 17:53
Iran unveils details of imports Business 23 December 17:51
Tajikistan intends to use Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks Economy 23 December 17:50
Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 17:49
Former PM of Hungary congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 17:49
Resolution of Karabakh conflict - important stage in region's historical transformation - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 December 17:48
Azerbaijani expert talks potential of 5G, WiFi 6 with relation to Azerbaijan's economy ICT 23 December 17:43
Azerbaijan confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4,461 recoveries Society 23 December 17:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 23 December 17:14
Iran's exports decline Business 23 December 17:10
Merck in supply deal with U.S. government for its COVID-19 treatment US 23 December 17:04
Turkish ENKA company takes steps to support small business in Georgia Business 23 December 17:04
Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July US 23 December 16:59
EDB co-organizes bonds placement of Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Construction Finance 23 December 16:56
Former president of Croatia congratulates president of Azerbaijan Politics 23 December 16:56
Iran to continue relying on oil exports, says energy expert Oil&Gas 23 December 16:55
Azerbaijan auctions off state property facilities Business 23 December 16:53
Former FM of Israel congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 23 December 16:53
Azerbaijan to allocate big funds to ensure efficient use of water resources Business 23 December 16:51
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund's ratings Finance 23 December 16:47
Azerbaijan has enough internal borrowing resources - CBA's chairman Finance 23 December 16:44
Azerbaijan's State Security Service opens regional office in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 December 16:38
Azerbaijani finance minister talks issuing educational loans Society 23 December 16:34
Georgia simplifies land registration process Business 23 December 16:34
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multifold Finance 23 December 16:31
Former SecGen of SCO congratulates president of Azerbaijan Politics 23 December 16:29
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 16:27
Former Prime Minister of Latvia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 16:25
Azerbaijan shows liberated Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 23 December 16:14
Voluntary insurance fees ranking first in non-life segment in Azerbaijan Finance 23 December 16:12
Number of legalized labor contracts in Azerbaijan increases - minister Economy 23 December 16:05
Georgia to extend gas supply program Oil&Gas 23 December 16:04
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture opens tender for purchase of plant protection products Tenders 23 December 16:00
Azerbaijan and Iran to build joint hydroelectric power plants Oil&Gas 23 December 16:00
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 23 December 15:58
Iran creating transparency over economic activities Finance 23 December 15:54
Azerbaijani Minister of Labor talks quarantine-related lump-sum payment Society 23 December 15:51
Iran's SADRA completes manufactury of oil tanker Business 23 December 15:47
Georgian energy reform - to increase competition and protect consumer rights - Minister of Economy Oil&Gas 23 December 15:44
Uzbekistan's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 23 December 15:44
Uzbekistan's Trustbank, Raiffeisen Bank sign general loan agreement Finance 23 December 15:44
Azerbaijani labor minister talks raising pensions in 2021 Society 23 December 15:43
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract Construction 23 December 15:43
Azerbaijan constantly supporting troops stationed in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 December 15:40
Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 15:40
Turkey contributes to cessation of occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region - President Erdogan Politics 23 December 15:40
Vegetable exports remain much lower than export of fruits in Georgia Business 23 December 15:16
Sell online and keep your business moving forward! Society 23 December 15:06
Former President of Latvia sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 23 December 15:05
Scale of geological exploration to be boosted in East Kazakhstan Business 23 December 14:52
Restoration of liberated lands to make important contribution to development of Azerbaijan's economy – minister Economy 23 December 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 23 Society 23 December 14:50
Iran may take part in work related to power engineering in liberated Azerbaijani lands Oil&Gas 23 December 14:43
Gas production in Iran increases Oil&Gas 23 December 14:43
Inflation in Georgia in medium term to be close to target level Business 23 December 14:33
Kazakhstan names coal supplies volume to energy-generating ventures, export Oil&Gas 23 December 14:32
Beekeepers in Uzbekistan to be linked with innovative information exchange system Uzbekistan 23 December 14:25
Budget data fully reflects impact of COVID-19 on Georgian economy - ISET Policy Institute Business 23 December 14:20
All news