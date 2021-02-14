France registers 21,231 new COVID-19 infections in one day

France reported on Saturday 21,231 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total of infections in the country to 3,448,617, the sixth-highest in the world, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Data posted on the Public Health Agency website showed 199 people died of COVID-19 over the past day, down from 320 on Friday. France's coronavirus-related human loss now stands at 81,647, the third highest in Europe, after Britain and Italy, and the seventh biggest over the globe.

A total of 10,037 new patients were hospitalized with the disease over the last seven days, including 1,795 admitted to intensive care units, the agency's figures showed.

So far, 2,888,430 people have had at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 639,899 of them have received two jabs, Health Ministry said.

France aims to inoculate all the citizens aged over 65 by the end of May and all adults by the end of August.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 242 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 9.