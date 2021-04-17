UK records another 2,206 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Another 2,206 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,385,938, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also reported another 35 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,260. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
More than 32.6 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.
