Swiss president lauds Putin’s frankness

Europe 18 June 2021 10:06 (UTC+04:00)
Swiss President Guy Parmelin said that he values the frankness of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting on June 16, Parmelin told the RTS broadcasting company in an interview aired on Thursday evening, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"President Putin has a quality which I appreciate a lot, he does not beat around the bush and instantly get down to business and conveys his thoughts. He listens and responds. An exchange of opinions is underway in a very pleasant atmosphere," the Swiss president shared his impressions. According to him, Putin "does not like the things that involves a lot of decorum and excessive protocol and seeks to cut to the chase."

Speaking about his thoughts about the first minutes about the Russia-US summit held at Geneva’s Villa La Grange, Parmelin said, "Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke for five minutes and I immediately felt that everything is going well between them as people."

The Russian-American summit was held in Geneva on June 16. Parmelin warmly welcomed both leaders. The Russian and Swiss presidents held a bilateral meeting following the summit.

