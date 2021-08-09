UK reports another 25,161 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 25,161 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,094,243, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 37 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,357. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while almost 75 percent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.