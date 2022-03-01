EU launches special procedure for Ukraine's accession
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union (EU), Trend reports referring to the Ukrainian media via the online broadcast of the parliament’s meeting.
According to the media, the MPs have launched a special procedure for the country’s accession.
At the beginning of the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke and called on Europe to accept Ukraine into the EU.
Zelenskyy reminded that on February 28 he officially signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the organization.
