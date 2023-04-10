NATO to hold large-scale Air Defense Exercise in Germany, Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. NATO Air Defense Exercise Air Defender 23 with the participation of more than 10,000 people and 200 aircraft, which will be held in Germany from June 12 through 23, suggests that flights will take place as well in the airspace of the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia, the Estonian media said, Trend reports with reference to Interfax.

As confirmed by the Estonian Air Force, the aerial exercise is led by the German Air Force, and the pivotal role is given to a military delegation from the US, whose participation involves the use of over 100 aircraft that will arrive in Europe from overseas.

At the same time, the participation of the Estonian Air Force in the exercise is not stipulated, however, its representative did not rule out that the NATO training maneuvers "will lead to flight activity in the country’s airspace."