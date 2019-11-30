Israeli war jet attacks Gaza militants' facility in response to rocket firing

30 November 2019 06:42 (UTC+04:00)

An Israeli war jet struck on Friday night a facility that belongs to Islamic Hamas movement's militants in eastern Gaza city in response to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, security sources said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An Israeli war jet targeted a site that belongs to Hamas armed wing in eastern Gaza with two missiles, said the security sources, adding that no injuries were reported.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the airstrike on the military facility was in response to two rockets fired from the enclave into southern Israel, adding that the rockets landed on an empty area and no injuries were reported.

