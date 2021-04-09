Israel reports 274 new COVID-19 cases, 835,437 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total infections in the country to 835,437, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by 15 to 6,277, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 294 to 279, out of 438 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since Dec. 1, 2020, when the figure stood at 277.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 824,666 after 556 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 4,494.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.3 million, or 57 percent of its total population, after the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.79 to 0.76.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.