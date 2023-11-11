Israel negotiates with Hamas to release hostages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Israel and Hamas are negotiating the release of about 100 civilians, Israeli officials say, Trend reports.

According to information, civilians are being held hostage by Hamas.

It is reported that Hamas will first release 10 to 20 civilians. Then, if Israel fulfills all the conditions, another 100 hostages will be released.

In exchange, Hamas wants a short pause in fighting, large supplies of humanitarian aid, fuel for hospitals and the release of women and children from Israeli prisons.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.