Alibaba Group refutes information about plans to mine cryptocurrencies

18 January 2018 01:08 (UTC+04:00)

Alibaba Group does not intend to issue a cryptocurrency and its P2P Nodes platform was launched for other purposes, the company’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"Alibaba does not plan to issue a cryptocurrency. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies mining is strictly forbidden on our cloud servers," a press service representative said. P2P Nodes is a Content Delivery Network he added.

China’s mass media reported earlier that the company launched the P2P Nodes to mine cryptocurrency.

