Several killed, dozens injured in earthquake in western Japan

At least three people were killed and 51 injured in Japan after a tremor hit the western part of the Asian nation, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Meteorological Agency reported that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit western Japan, particularly the Osaka prefecture. Soon after that the agency updated the magnitude up to 6.1.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Police in Osaka Prefecture reported 3 people dead. At least 51 people have been reported injured in four prefectures, including Osaka and Hyogo.

Also, Disaster Management Minister Hachiro Okonogi said that there are reports of people being buried under collapsed buildings, according to the broadcaster.

The tremor has also resulted in partial suspension of bullet train services, as well as of airport activities, the media outlet added.

The news portal reported that nuclear reactors located in the region near the territory hit by the earthquake had not been affected by the natural disaster.

Japan is a seismically active region. In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news