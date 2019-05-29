Arrest warrant issued for Myanmar hardline monk Wirathu

29 May 2019 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

A court in Myanmar has issued an arrest warrant for a nationalist Buddhist monk, Wirathu, on a charge of sedition, police said on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Wirathu is known for his rhetoric against minority Muslims, particularly the Rohingya community, but he has also been critical of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and supportive of Myanmar’s powerful military.

Police spokesman Myo Thu Soe said the arrest warrant had been issued on Tuesday by the western district court in Myanmar’s main city, Yangon.

He did not give a reason for the warrant.

At recent rallies, Wirathu has accused the government of corruption and criticized it for trying to change the constitution in a way that would reduce the power of the military.

“This sedition accusation is bullying him,” Thu Saitta, an ally of Wirathu, told Reuters.

“We won’t say what we will do if he is arrested, but it is certain that we won’t be calm.”

Wirathu is the most prominent of the nationalist monks to gain growing political weight in Myanmar since a transition from military rule began in 2011.

The police spokesman said the warrant had not yet been received by police in the central city of Mandalay, where Wirathu is based.

Wirathu was banned by Myanmar’s highest religious authority from preaching for one year until early last year because of hate speech.

He has often targeted Rohingya Muslims, more than 700,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017 that U.N. investigators said was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

The law under which Wirathu faces possible arrest prohibits bringing “hatred or contempt” or exciting disaffection toward the government. It carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
'People are dying': U.N. official urges aid access for Myanmar's Rakhine state
World 15 May 10:22
Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
Other News 13 May 08:54
Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
Other News 12 May 12:26
18 injured after Bangladeshi plane skids off runway at Myanmar's airport
Other News 8 May 23:07
Myanmar to release 6,500 prisoners in amnesty on Tuesday
World 7 May 06:56
Myanmar troops kill 6, detain scores in Rakhine over suspected rebel links
World 2 May 14:46
Latest
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with Bahrain in chemical industry
Turkmenistan 10:20
Official rate: Prices of 24 foreign currencies down in Iran
Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Special express buses to deliver fans to UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Society 09:54
MediaTek aims to take on Qualcomm with new 5G chip
Other News 09:54
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:45
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
FM: Baku expects responsible actions from Armenia’s new leadership for soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 29
Finance 09:33