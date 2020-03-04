Malaysia parliament session delayed by two months to May 18

Malaysia’s new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has asked for a two-month delay to the start of parliamentary proceedings, the speaker of the legislative body said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Parliament will reconvene from May 18 to June 23, speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said after receiving a letter from the premier.

The session was due to start on Monday.

Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the surprise resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, but he has yet to name any cabinet colleagues.