Lebanon's COVID-19 cases rise to 16

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 16, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new case is a woman coming from Britain, according to the National News Agency.

The ministry is urging all people from areas that are highly affected by the coronavirus to isolate themselves at home to avoid the spread of the virus.

A day earlier, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced that his ministry is equipping public hospitals across the country in preparation for the possible increased number of patients.