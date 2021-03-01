Guatemala President thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing 200,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine — which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous donation of 200 thousand doses of vaccines #Covishield that will help us save lives and immunize frontline healthcare workers,” the President wrote on Twitter in Spanish.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture with the message “! Gracias India!” and “Dhanyavaad Bharat!”

“I would like to thank the government, the people of India for this gesture of donating these vaccines as they learned about the difficulties, we have gone through in obtaining vaccines from international suppliers. The government of India did not hesitate to support us,” he said in an address.

It has been a grand surprise for the government to know that India has immediately donated to Guatemala 200,000 doses that will help to immunise frontline health workers.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has sent a total of 361.94 lakh vaccine doses to various countries.

“We will continue to supply these vaccines in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.