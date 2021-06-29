India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects

India and Bhutan reviewed the entire gamut of their development partnership on Monday with both sides agreeing to implement some new projects in the Himalayan nation across various sectors such as road infrastructure, water management and COVID-19 management.

The Third India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks were held virtually. While the Indian delegation was led by Rahul Chhabra, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, the Bhutanese delegation was led by Kinga Singye, the Foreign Secretary, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian government has committed ₹ 4,500 crore for the implementation of development projects and ₹ 400 crore for the transitional Trade Support Facility during Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023), it said.

As many as 77 large and intermediate projects and 524 Small Development Projects (SDPs)/High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) are at various stages of implementation under the 12th Five Year Plan, the MEA said.

With Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023) completing its third year, the two sides reviewed the overall progress of the ongoing Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, as well as the SDPs/HICDPs.

Bhutan''s Foreign Secretary commended India''s role in the socio-economic transformation of the Himalayan nation and also highlighted the impact of HICDPs at the grassroots level, the MEA said.

He also appreciated India''s gesture to frontload the release of funds for various projects in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.