Tokyo drift: More private play likely in non-cricket sports

India’s richest haul within the Olympics to date is more likely to spur extra non-public investments in non-cricket sports activities of the kind that helped groom the gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and result in extra Odisha-style public-private partnerships which were hailed for the success in hockey specifically, stated trade executives.

“The nice efficiency will encourage many corporates to hitch the bandwagon and spend money on non-cricket sports activities. Our expenditure in Olympic sports activities goes to extend by at the very least 30-40%, and I hope others like Reliance, Adani, Tatas can even do the identical,” stated Jindal, managing director, JSW Cements.

Neeraj Chopra, who gained India’s first-ever gold medal in a observe and subject occasion, and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who gained bronze, had been each skilled on the Encourage Institute of Sport (IIS), the nation’s first privately funded high-performance Olympic coaching centre based by Jindal and supported by 20 corporates together with the Kotak Group, Citibank, Financial institution, Bridgestone, and Borosil.