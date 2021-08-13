75 Million Covaxin Doses Supplied, Says Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Thursday informed that the Hyderabad- based company has till now supplied 75 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and more will be supplied this month.

Speaking during the session on Ensuring Affordable, Accessible Health for All at the CII Annual Meeting 2021, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella said, "We have done a supply of 75 million doses of Covaxin and more will be done in August."

Recently, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar facility has been given the go-ahead to produce Covaxin doses.

Suchitra Ella said that Covaxin has 65 per cent efficacy against Delta variant of Covid-19.

"Our vaccine has 65 per cent efficacy against delta variant. Our second site is at Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant that will also produce COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. We have diverted sample batches that will be ready by this month. Samples will go to CDL Kasauli for quality testing," said ms Ella.