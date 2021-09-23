PM Modi reaches US, to meet Kamala Harris, global CEOs on packed Day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday local time arrived in Washington, DC for his three-day visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has a packed schedule from the very first day of the visit, during which he will meet US President Joe Biden and also address the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Modi was received by US department of state officials at Joint Base Andrews upon his arrival. He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

Despite heavy rain, a significant number of Indian Americans were also there at the air force base to welcome PM Modi.