S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday

Other News 25 September 2021 09:29 (UTC+04:00)
S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases topped 3,000 for the first time on Saturday as an outbreak fuelled by three-day holiday this week continued to grow, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The country reported 3,273 COVID-19 cases for Friday, a day after hitting the previous high, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 3,245 were locally transmitted and 28 were imported, bringing South Korea's total to 298,402 infections with 2,441 deaths.

More than 77% of the domestically transmitted cases were in Seoul and areas neighbouring the capital, where about half the nation’s 52 million people live.

The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82% and 339, respectively, helped by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe COVID-19, KDCA said.

The number of coronavirus tests jumped more than 50% to 227,874 from a week earlier, according to the KDCA.

Authorities have advised people returning from this week's three-day holiday to be tested even for the mildest COVID-19-type symptoms, especially before going back to work.

The daily caseloads may continue to surge and peak by next week as more people get tested after the break, Lee Ki-il, deputy minister of health care policy, told a briefing on Friday.

South Korea has given 73.5% of its 52 million population at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine through Thursday, and has fully inoculated nearly 45%.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM
Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan – ambassador
Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan – ambassador
Private Iranian cargo companies warned regarding Karabakh - ambassador
Private Iranian cargo companies warned regarding Karabakh - ambassador
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azercell Mobile Customer Care visits Shusha! (PHOTO) Economy 10:14
Uzbekneftegaz develops new well, receives natural gas Oil&Gas 10:12
Iran's membership in SCO positive move, but not a magic pill to solve all problems Business 09:59
Russia to increase share of low-carbon energy sources to 90% by 2035 Russia 09:33
S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday Other News 09:29
Australia urges to create ‘stronger, more independent’ WHO Other News 08:59
Iran counts on thermal power plants to provide sustainable electricity in winter Business 08:47
Iran imports hay from Russia due to recent drought Business 08:42
UN chief calls for rapid decarbonization of energy systems Other News 08:29
EU eyes investments in Baku port to make it greener and better connected digitally - EU official Economy 08:00
2,324 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:32
Iran must ‘move quickly’ if it wants to resume nuclear deal talks: US official US 07:05
Russian top diplomat, UN Secretary-General discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine Russia 06:34
U.S. CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers US 05:55
Huawei CFO strikes deal with U.S. over fraud charges, allowing her to return to China US 05:26
Children aged below 14 see highest COVID-19 rates in Ireland Europe 04:57
Migrant camp on Texas border cleared, county judge says US 04:28
PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India Other News 03:57
Heavy rains, flooding hit over 300,000 people in Sudan: UN Other News 03:20
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold meeting with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Politics 02:48
UK records another 35,623 coronavirus cases Europe 02:16
Intel breaks ground on $20 bln Arizona plants as U.S. chip factory race heats up US 01:37
U.S. House set to debate $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday - Pelosi US 01:03
Greta Thunberg joins tens of thousands of climate protesters in Berlin Europe 00:34
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijani chess team wins bronze medal of European Club Cup (PHOTO) Society 24 September 23:45
Turkey will strive to be a leader in climate change fight Turkey 24 September 23:37
Turkmenistan holds ceremony of presenting passports to those granted citizenship Turkmenistan 24 September 23:18
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM Politics 24 September 22:49
Georgia shares data on public debt Finance 24 September 22:33
Uzbekistan receives new batch of Chinese vaccine Uzbekistan 24 September 22:14
Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment US 24 September 22:11
Iran, Singapore discuss bilateral issues Iran 24 September 21:48
Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September Turkey 24 September 21:47
Norway to lift all COVID-19 restrictions: PM Europe 24 September 21:32
Brent crude oil surpasses $78 per barrel, first time since October 2018 Oil&Gas 24 September 21:09
Azerbaijani FM, EU high rep exchange views on further prospects for co-op (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 20:57
Anglo Asian Mining shares date of payment of dividends to shareholders for 2021 Economy 24 September 20:54
TBC Capital publishes updated macro-sectoral overview of Georgia Business 24 September 20:48
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves state and consolidated draft budgets for 2022 Economy 24 September 20:38
Azerbaijani FM met his French colleague at 76 session of UN General Assembly Politics 24 September 20:37
UNHRC on Azerbaijan's initiative makes statement on mine impact on human rights Politics 24 September 20:20
Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan – ambassador Politics 24 September 20:10
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 20:09
Azerbaijani banks see increase in volume of deposits Finance 24 September 19:54
Private Iranian cargo companies warned regarding Karabakh - ambassador Politics 24 September 19:52
South Korea interested in building 'smart farms' in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 24 September 19:46
Iraq interested to co-op with Azerbaijan in oil, gas sectors (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 24 September 19:22
Kazakhstan to complete implementation of some projects with WB this year Kazakhstan 24 September 19:18
Georgia unveils import and export volumes of wooden furniture Business 24 September 18:48
EBRD eyes to support investment financing for Georgian MSMEs Finance 24 September 18:47
Shifting carbon tax burden to producers alone to hinder large scale CCS projects Oil&Gas 24 September 18:39
OIC commission assesses damage from Armenia's missile strikes to Azerbaijan's Tartar Politics 24 September 18:37
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNOCT under-secretary-general Politics 24 September 18:34
Compulsory non-life insurance fees increase in Azerbaijan Finance 24 September 18:25
COVID-19 passports in Azerbaijan to be required for going between cities, regions Society 24 September 18:23
UNHRC urges Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps Politics 24 September 18:18
Turkey sees growth in number of visitors from Azerbaijan Turkey 24 September 18:15
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 24 September 18:14
Azerbaijan lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, several work spheres to resume activity Azerbaijan 24 September 18:07
Carbon capture may help oil & gas exporters monetize reserves Oil&Gas 24 September 18:04
Kazakhstan twofold increases exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Business 24 September 18:00
Georgia increases export of fruit and vegetable juices Business 24 September 17:58
OIC experts investigate Armenia's crimes in previously occupied Azerbaijani Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 17:58
OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission visits Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 17:57
Kazakhstan reports drop in cargo transport via maritime Transport 24 September 17:52
Pakistan’s NLC launches TIR operations to Azerbaijan Transport 24 September 17:51
Azerbaijan softening COVID-19 related quarantine regime Society 24 September 17:50
Azerbaijan cancels suspension of public transport operation on weekends Society 24 September 17:50
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese Business 24 September 17:49
Uzbekistan discloses number of foreign shareholders in JSCs Business 24 September 17:48
Georgia reduces onion import Business 24 September 17:47
Israel's Bank Leumi to merge U.S. operations with Valley National Israel 24 September 17:41
Single-component Sputnik Light vaccine approved in Egypt Russia 24 September 17:38
Azerbaijani Parliament to adopt declaration on anniversary of beginning of Patriotic War Politics 24 September 17:35
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to buy filters Tenders 24 September 17:35
Azerbaijani winemaking routes included in World Wine Regions Atlas Economy 24 September 17:23
China’s spending on oil & gas production to surge till 2025 Oil&Gas 24 September 17:18
Foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss whole range of bilateral co-op Kyrgyzstan 24 September 17:02
Azerbaijan participates in Budapest business forum Economy 24 September 17:00
Iran approves establishment of parliamentary SME committee Business 24 September 16:59
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 24 September 16:59
Iran talks investments made into Azar joint oil field with Iraq Business 24 September 16:57
Iran's government prioritizes to wrap up semi-finished projects Business 24 September 16:53
Iran's export of industrial goods to increase Business 24 September 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 September 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,128 more COVID-19 cases, 2,590 recoveries Society 24 September 16:40
Siberia Airlines to bring Russian citizens to Moscow from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 concerns Transport 24 September 16:31
France and US have very strong interests in strengthening respective relationships with India: Blinken Other News 24 September 16:22
India At 'decisive Point In Regaining Economic Growth, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Other News 24 September 16:17
Norway, Indian university join hands to conduct research on science, technology Other News 24 September 16:17
PM Modi holds meet with Japanese counterpart Suga Other News 24 September 16:16
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 16:13
Bakcell and “ASAN Letter” surprised the children on the eve of new academic year (PHOTO) Society 24 September 16:08
Azerbaijan shares data on electricity exports for 8M2021 Oil&Gas 24 September 15:59
International experts to prepare report on Armenian atrocities in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Politics 24 September 15:56
Gazprom gas exports to Europe at historic highs Europe 24 September 15:47
Religious monuments in Aghdam barbarously destroyed - Head of OIC Commission Politics 24 September 15:47
Azerbaijan develops energy consumption models of liberated territories Oil&Gas 24 September 15:44
Azerbaijan exports Shamakhi wine to several countries Economy 24 September 15:30
All news