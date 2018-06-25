Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow

25 June 2018 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Russian officials hope to discuss the situation in Syria with U.S. national security adviser John Bolton during his visit to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday, Reuters with reference to the RIA news agency reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week Bolton was planning to travel to Moscow on Sunday or Monday and that he expected that the visit would lead to a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

