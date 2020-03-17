Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jump to 93 in Russia

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 30 in the last 24 hours to 93, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Seventy-nine are in hospital and 57 of them have a mild form of the disease, without any symptoms," Golikova said at a meeting of the coordination council on countering the spread of the coronavirus.

Seven patients were infected through contact with people inside the country, the official said, adding that about 15,000 people are currently under medical supervision, although none have signs of illness.

Up to 100,000 test kits are produced in Russia per day and alloted to all regions of the country, she said.

Ninety of the infected cases are Russian, two are Chinese and one is Italian, Russia's consumer rights watchdog said in a statement.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday announced an order banning all public outdoor events, and indoor events of more than 50 participants until April 10.

Russia has closed its border with Belarus for personal travel, reduced flights to countries seriously hit by the coronavirus, and cut rail links with some countries.

The government has earmarked 300 billion rubles (about 4 billion U.S. dollars) in reserve funds for priority spending needs and supporting industries and citizens affected by COVID-19.