Volkswagen Group to stop production of vehicles in Russia

Germany’s Volkswagen Group has decided to stop production at its facilities in Russia, as well as export of vehicles to the country due to the situation in Ukraine, the company reported via Twitter on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Volkswagen Group has decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia (Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod) until further notice. Vehicle exports to Russia will also be stopped with immediate effect," the statement said.

Volkswagen Group produced cars in Russia’s Kaluga since November 2007. In 2011, Volkswagen Group Rus and GAZ Group entered into an agreement on contract assembly of Volkswagen and Skoda cars at GAZ’ plant in Nizhny Novgorod. The aggregate maximum production capacity of Russia’s plants of Volkswagen Group was expected at 357,000 cars per year.