Ruslan Khasbulatov, the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR (the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic), has died at the age of 80, Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the State Duma from Chechnya, said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Ruslan Khasbulatov has passed away in his country house near Moscow," he said.

Khasbulatov’s funeral will take place in Grozny on January 5, a relative of his said.