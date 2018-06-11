Turkey’s state agency opens tender for repair of roads

11 June 2018 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey’s national railway company announces tender
Turkey 8 June 09:37
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education to buy server via tender
Turkey 7 June 19:36
Turkish state company opens tender for maintenance services, software update
Turkey 7 June 19:31
Tender: Turkish state-owned company CAYKUR to buy coal
Turkey 6 June 09:35
Turkey's education ministry opens tender
Turkey 2 June 09:20
Turkey opens tender to create infrastructure for construction of over 300 houses
Turkey 31 May 20:52
Turkey’s ministry to build Olympic sports complex through tender
Tenders 29 May 09:39
Turkey’s General Directorate of Highways opens tender for consulting services
Tenders 26 May 15:29
Tender: Turkey’s Health Ministry seeking contractors for hospital construction
Tenders 22 May 12:50
Turkish transport company opens tender for building construction
Tenders 17 May 20:03
Turkey opens tender to buy over 1 million liters of fuel
Tenders 15 May 21:48
Turkey to create infrastructure within construction of 700 houses via tender
Tenders 11 May 10:34
Turkish state agency opens tender
Tenders 10 May 15:56
General Directorate of Highways of Turkey to buy electric goods via tender
Tenders 10 May 15:05
Istanbul Mayor’s Office opens tender to build 2 parks
Tenders 8 May 11:04
Hydroelectric power station to be privatized in Turkey
Tenders 4 May 21:13
Turkey’s state agency opens tender for highway designing
Tenders 2 May 16:21
Tender: Turkish municipality attracts foreign contracting companies
Tenders 1 May 09:38