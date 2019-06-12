Schoolchildren evacuated in Turkey’s Istanbul due to torrential rain

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The basement and the first floor of a school were flooded due to torrential rain in the Pendik district of Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports on June 12 referring to Turkish media.

Reportedly, the schoolchildren, as well as children from several kindergartens in the affected area have been evacuated for safety’s sake.

The basements of shops and a number of institutions were also flooded due to torrential rain. As expected, it will rain until the end of the day.

Three people died in Ankara, the capital, as a result of flooding caused by torrential rains on June 10.

Many streets of one of Ankara’s districts were flooded. Some roads were blocked due to flooding.

