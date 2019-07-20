Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq

20 July 2019 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A Turkish serviceman was killed during an operation against the militants of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to Turkish media July 20.

It is reported that six Turkish servicemen were also injured.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

