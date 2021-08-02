Georgia increases imports of cars from Turkey

Turkey 2 August 2021 07:42 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia increases imports of cars from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Georgia increased 1.4 times from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $57.4 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

At the same time, in June 2021, the export of cars from Turkey to Georgia increased by 49.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020 - up to $6.62 million, the ministry said.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period of last year - up to $14.3 billion.

In June 2021, Turkey exported cars worth $2.35 billion, which is 16.8 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

In the last 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021), Turkish car exports totaled $29.1 billion.

