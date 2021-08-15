BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

Trend:

Taliban intends to improve relations with Turkey, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Independent, Trend reports.

He noted that many Afghan refugees live in Turkey: “Taliban doesn’t regard Turkey as enemy and wants to see it as an ally.”

Al-Arabiya reports that Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday evening without fighting and captured government offices abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country and is presumably in Tajikistan. The Taliban said they would "take over the entire capital within a few hours." Earlier, there were also reports that the Taliban had already captured the presidential palace.