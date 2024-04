BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Tajikistan will impose a visa regime for Turkish citizens starting April 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that Turkish citizens wishing to visit Tajikistan can obtain a visa at the country's embassies and consulates abroad.

To note, prior to this enforcement, Türkiye had imposed a visa regime for citizens of Tajikistan as of April 20.

