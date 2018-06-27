U.S. defense chief says his talks in China have been very good

27 June 2018 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that his talks in China have been “very, very” good, Reuters reports.

“I am happy to be in China and we are assigning the same high degree of importance to the military to military relationship, as you just noted,” Mattis said.

“This is an important time in (the) history of China and the United States, as we work our relationship forward and I’ve had very, very good discussions this morning as well as a very high degree of courtesy shown to me by your military.”

