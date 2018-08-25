Strong earthquake rocks Alaska

25 August 2018 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude occurred not far from the coast of the US state of Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Sputnik reported.

The shocks were registered at 4.50 UTC with the epicenter located 22 kilometers (13 miles) southeast of the island of Amukta. The center was located at a depth of 35.1 kilometers (21.8 miles).

Information about possible victims and destruction is not available at the moment.

Several earthquakes have rocked a remote chain of Alaska islands in the Pacific Ocean this month.

The quake took place two days after other strong tremors of magnitude 6.2 hit the Andreanof Islands and the Aleutian Islands. Prior to that, in early August, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the native Alaskan village of Kaktovik and part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the place where the administration of US President Doland Trump mulls to allow oil drilling.

